By Isha Sharma 12:28 pm Dec 15, 202412:28 pm

What's the story Tamil superstar Suriya, who is currently shooting for his next, tentatively titled Suriya 45, is said to be in talks with Lucky Baskhar director Venky Atluri for a possible collaboration, reported Young Mantra. The proposed project will be backed by a leading Telugu production company. However, the talks are still in the early stages and no official confirmation has been made yet.

Atluri has been in the limelight lately after his film Lucky Baskhar turned out to be a success. The movie features Dulquer Salmaan as a bank cashier who resorts to scams to get his life in order. The period crime drama, with Salmaan in a shrewd role, was appreciated by critics and audiences alike. The cast also included Meenakshi Chaudhary, Tinnu Anand, P Sai Kumar, Ramki, and Raghu Babu.

Last seen in Siva's Kanguva, which received negative reviews from critics and audiences alike, Suriya will also be seen in Suriya 44. The action-romance flick, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, will see him in a retro look opposite Pooja Hegde. Jayaram, Karunakaran, and Joju Geroge are also part of the ensemble. The movie is produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and Stone Bench Films.