Summarize Simplifying... In short Actress Taapsee Pannu has hinted at potential sequels for her hit films 'Badla' and 'Haseen Dillruba'.

She revealed that discussions are ongoing for a second part of 'Badla', while a follow-up to the successful Netflix franchise 'Haseen Dillruba' is expected.

Pannu is also preparing for her next role in the film 'Gandhari', promising a return to action and new emotional depths. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Taapsee Pannu teases 'Badla' sequel

Taapsee Pannu hints at possible sequel to 'Badla'

By Isha Sharma 12:04 pm Dec 15, 202412:04 pm

What's the story Actor Taapsee Pannu, known for her unconventional roles and powerful performances, has hinted at possible sequels to some of her films. Recently, at Agenda Aaj Tak, she mentioned Badla—a gripping 2019 thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh—as a film that could have a sequel. She revealed, "Haan, meri kuch picture hain jiska part 2 ban sakta hai. Main kaafi time Sujoy se hi poochti rehti hoon yeh baat (Yes, there are some of my films which can have a second part)."

Sequel talks

Pannu discussed 'Badla' sequel expectations with Ghosh

Pannu further elaborated, "Badla ka log kaafi part 2 expect karte hain, kyunki jis tareeke se ant hua tha, uss picture ka part 2 expected lagta hai logo ko." "Sujoy aur main kaafi baat bhi karte hain, ab dekhte hain unke dimaag mein kabhi idea aata hai (People expect a second part of Badla because of the way it ended. Sujoy and I talk quite often, now let's see when he gets an idea)."

Franchise future

Pannu also hinted at 'Haseen Dillruba' franchise's future

Apart from Badla, Pannu also teased the future of her successful franchise, Netflix's Haseen Dillruba. She said, "Haseen Dillruba ka toh next part expected hi hai, ki woh ayegi hi ayegi (The next part of Haseen Dillruba is expected to come)." The first part came out in 2021 and the sequel was released in 2024.

Career progression

Pannu's upcoming project: 'Gandhari'

Pannu is gearing up for her next role in the upcoming film Gandhari, which is directed by Devashish Makhija and written and produced by Kanika Dhillon. Pannu earlier said, "With Gandhari, we're venturing into new emotional depths, and I'm thrilled to explore this intense character. I did action 9 years ago, and I've been waiting for a script that would bring me back to it and challenge me in new ways."