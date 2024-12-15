Manisha Koirala, Huma to star in Anubhav Sinha's thriller: Report
Bollywood actors Manisha Koirala and Huma Qureshi will reportedly share the screen in an upcoming thriller film. The suspense drama will be produced by Anubhav Sinha, reported Filmfare. While the director's identity is still under wraps, a newcomer is speculated to be at the helm of this project.
Koirala and Qureshi's recent accolades
Koirala was recently in the limelight for her performance in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar, where she portrayed Mallikajaan. She won a Filmfare Award (OTT) for Best Actor Series (Female) Drama for her performance. Meanwhile, Qureshi was last seen in Mithya Season 2 with Avantika Dasani and won the Filmfare Award (OTT) for Best Actress (Critics) in a Drama Series for Maharani Season 3.
Take a look at the actors' upcoming projects
Koirala will soon begin shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi Season 2. Speaking to India Today recently, she teased her other projects and said, "There are some scripts, and I can only share something if that gets through." Qureshi, on the other hand, is a part of Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB3 and is speculated to be seen in Yash's Toxic.