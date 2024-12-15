Summarize Simplifying... In short Manisha Koirala and Huma Qureshi are set to star in Anubhav Sinha's upcoming thriller.

Manisha Koirala and Huma Qureshi to team up for upcoming thriller: Report

By Isha Sharma 11:24 am Dec 15, 202411:24 am

What's the story Bollywood actors Manisha Koirala and Huma Qureshi will reportedly share the screen in an upcoming thriller film. The suspense drama will be produced by Anubhav Sinha, reported Filmfare. While the director's identity is still under wraps, a newcomer is speculated to be at the helm of this project.

Career highlights

Koirala and Qureshi's recent accolades

Koirala was recently in the limelight for her performance in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar, where she portrayed Mallikajaan. She won a Filmfare Award (OTT) for Best Actor Series (Female) Drama for her performance. Meanwhile, Qureshi was last seen in Mithya Season 2 with Avantika Dasani and won the Filmfare Award (OTT) for Best Actress (Critics) in a Drama Series for Maharani Season 3.

Upcoming projects

Koirala will soon begin shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi Season 2. Speaking to India Today recently, she teased her other projects and said, "There are some scripts, and I can only share something if that gets through." Qureshi, on the other hand, is a part of Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB3 and is speculated to be seen in Yash's Toxic.