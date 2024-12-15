Summarize Simplifying... In short Salman Khan is set to make a unique cameo in the upcoming film 'Baby John', as teased by Varun Dhawan.

The film, directed by Kalees and presented by Atlee, is an adaptation of Atlee's 2016 Tamil film 'Theri', focusing on parenting and women's safety.

Dhawan, who plays a father in the film, says the role has transformed his perspective on life.

What's the story Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently praised superstar Salman Khan's special appearance in his upcoming film Baby John. At a press conference in New Delhi, Dhawan called working with Khan "wonderful" and "amazing." He also added that Khan's role, albeit short, is one-of-a-kind and is sure to make an impact on the audience. "Proper 5-6 minutes ka scene hai. Usme action hai, comedy hai, drama hai. Uska jo impact hai, wo kayi mahino tak rahega," said Dhawan.

'There's nothing like this character that's been seen before...'

Dhawan elaborated, saying it's a completely original character created by Atlee. "There's nothing like this character that's been seen before. I won't divulge much, but one thing I can say is that the impact of his role will be long-lasting," added the actor. Directed by Kalees and presented by Atlee in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav.

Dhawan's role in 'Baby John' and film's adaptation

In Baby John, Dhawan plays a father, a role he found relatable and transformative. He shared his personal experience of fatherhood during the press conference, stating it changed his perspective on life. The film is an adaptation of Atlee's 2016 Tamil film Theri. However, Dhawan clarified it's not a "scene-by-scene remake but an adaptation focused on parenting, women's safety, and a significant case inspired by real events." The film will hit theaters on December 25.