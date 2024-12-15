Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Kartik Aaryan is set to reunite with the director of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' for a new romantic drama.

The duo initially approached producer Sajid Nadiadwala, but he was unavailable due to other commitments.

Despite Aaryan's busy schedule, including a potential sequel to 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' and a project with Anurag Basu, he is determined to ensure this new venture takes shape soon. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kartik Aaryan may reunite with 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' director soon

Kartik to reunite with 'Satyaprem...' director for romantic drama: Report

By Isha Sharma 10:31 am Dec 15, 202410:31 am

What's the story After the success of their last collaboration, Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023), actor Kartik Aaryan and director Sameer Vidwans are planning another project together, reported Mid-Day. The duo has opted for a love story for their next outing and is on the lookout for a producer. "During the shoot of Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik was so impressed by Sameer that he had expressed his wish to work with him again," an insider told the portal.

Producer search

Aaryan and Vidwans sought collaboration with previous producer

Aaryan and Vidwans first approached Sajid Nadiadwala, the producer of Satyaprem Ki Katha. "They were eager to team up with Sajid, hoping to recreate the magic of their first offering together," the source added. However, Nadiadwala had to turn it down as he is busy with four upcoming projects including Salman Khan's Sikandar, Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4, and Vishal Bhardwaj's gangster film with Shahid Kapoor.

Future plans

Aaryan's upcoming projects and commitment to new venture

Aaryan is set to feature in a romantic drama with Anurag Basu, but it's unclear if it'll be part of the Aashiqui franchise or a standalone one. A sequel to Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019) is also in the works. However, despite his busy schedule, the project will take shape soon. The source added, "Sameer and Kartik's bond is deeper than that of a director and actor. Kartik is an enterprising actor and he will ensure this project shapes up."