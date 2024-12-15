AP Dhillon-Honey Singh collab coming in 2025!
Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon took his Brownprint India Tour to the capital with a bang, performing at Delhi's IG Stadium on Saturday. The second stop of the tour, after Mumbai, saw an impressive turnout of over 20,000 people. The night started with an energetic set by Josh Brar that set the mood for Dhillon's electrifying performance. One of the biggest surprises of the night was Honey Singh's performance, and Dhillon and Singh also confirmed a collaboration coming next year!
Here is the announcement by the two singers
Concert production: A visual spectacle for attendees
The production was a visual treat, with a 360° stage, confetti, pyrotechnics, CO2 jets, and other effects. These made for an immersive experience for the attendees, ensuring no one missed a second of the action. Apart from Singh, Punjabi music icon Jazzy B also graced the stage and sent the fans into a frenzy.
Surprise collaborations added nostalgia to the show
The surprise collaboration of Dhillon, Singh, Jazzy B, and Shinda Kahlon on songs like Millionaire, This Party Getting Hot, Dil Luteya, and 315 brought a wave of nostalgia to the show. Speaking about his experience, Dhillon said, "Coming back to India after three years felt surreal. To see so many people singing along to my songs...it was truly humbling and a moment I'll never forget."