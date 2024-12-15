Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Anshuman Jha is teaming up with British actress Sarah Hopkins for a unique cross-cultural love story, 'Welcome to Agra'.

Jha, who will portray a cycle-rickshaw driver, is excited about the film's concept of a love story set before the era of social media.

He is currently shooting for another project and will start preparing for this film in January. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Welcome to Agra' will go on floors soon

Anshuman Jha collaborates with Sarah Hopkins for 'Welcome to Agra'

By Isha Sharma 09:46 am Dec 15, 202409:46 am

What's the story Bollywood actor Anshuman Jha (Pari) will be sharing screen with Australian-British actor Sarah Hopkins in the upcoming film Welcome to Agra. The shooting for this one-of-a-kind love story, directed by debutant Ashish Dubey, will start in January, reported Mid-Day. Set in 2000, the film is about an unlikely romance between a cycle-rickshaw driver and a British tourist visiting Agra.

Actor's perspective

Jha expressed enthusiasm for 'Welcome to Agra'

Jha, who will play the cycle-rickshaw driver, said he was excited about the film. "As an audience, we haven't had a quintessential love story like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge [1995] or Jab We Met [2007] in the past decade." "This film has a rare story [set] before the times of social media and mobile phones. A rickshaw-wala and a British tourist falling in love is a novel concept. It's a cross-cultural love story," says the actor.

Upcoming project

Jha's preparation and collaboration with Hopkins

Currently, Jha is shooting for Lakadbaggha 2 and will begin preparing for Welcome to Agra in early January. He said he is looking forward to working with Hopkins, who is known for her performance in The Proper Etiquette for Being Alone (2019). "Sarah has lived and trained as an actor in Perth. It's a great opportunity to work with an artiste from another land," Jha said.