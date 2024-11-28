Summarize Simplifying... In short Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is considering a re-release of his film 'Heroine', starring Kareena Kapoor, a performance she considers one of her best.

Bhandarkar, known for his hard-hitting and realistic films, also praised Kapoor's portrayal of her character, Mahi.

The director's unique filmmaking style, including unconventional casting choices, has earned him industry-wide appreciation.

Madhur Bhandarkar speaks about 'Heroine'

Madhur Bhandarkar hints at re-release of Kareena Kapoor-starrer 'Heroine'

By Isha Sharma 11:05 am Nov 28, 202411:05 am

What's the story Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has opened up about the backlash he received while making his 2012 drama Heroine, headlined by Kareena Kapoor Khan. Speaking to India Today, he shared that several people were angry as they thought he had revealed too much about a female actor's life. "I had drawn a lot of parallels and similarities from the lives of real-life actresses and depicted that in the film," Bhandarkar said.

Film defense

Bhandarkar defended 'Heroine' and hinted at re-release

Defending his film, Bhandarkar asked why people who liked his other films like Traffic Signal and Corporate had problems with Heroine. He said, "I cannot do injustice to my audiences." "Having said that, till today, Kareena believes and says that Heroine has been one of her best performances as an actor." "In fact, I'm speaking to PVR to even re-release some of my films, including Heroine."

Praise for Khan

'Kareena is very proud of this film'

Bhandarkar also praised Khan's portrayal of the character Mahi in Heroine, saying she is a phenomenal actor. He said, "Even today when I meet people who have watched the film, they always say that Kareena in the last 25 minutes nailed the film with her aura and her performance." The filmmaker also said he was proud that Heroine was shown to Kapoor Khan's fans when she completed 25 years in the industry.

Filmmaking approach

Bhandarkar's unique filmmaking style and industry appreciation

Bhandarkar also spoke about how the movie fraternity views his films. He said, "I have been appreciated by my audiences for the real and hard-hitting films I make." "Not just that, even the people from the movie business have put me on a pedestal and appreciated my work." He gave examples of his unconventional casting choices like Bipasha Basu in Corporate as proof of his path-breaking filmmaking style.