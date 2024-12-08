Summarize Simplifying... In short Aamir Khan is set to make his Tamil cinema debut with Rajinikanth's action-packed gangster drama, 'Coolie', which is currently shooting in Jaipur.

This follows Rajinikanth's successful film 'Vettaiyan', while Khan is also working on 'Sitaare Zameen Par', due next year.

Aamir to soon shoot for Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' in Jaipur: Report

What's the story Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is reportedly joining the cast of the much-anticipated Tamil film Coolie, which stars superstar Rajinikanth. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, marks a new collaboration between Rajinikanth and the director. India Times, quoting Movie Scoop, recently reported that Khan will soon be shooting his scenes in Jaipur. However, official confirmation of his involvement in the project is still awaited.

'Coolie' marks a potential Tamil cinema debut for Khan

If the reports are to be believed, Coolie will be Khan's debut in Tamil cinema. The film's cast and crew have already reached Jaipur for the shoot, according to Movie Scoop. Although details of Khan's role are still under wraps, it is speculated that he could be making a cameo appearance, much like Suriya's powerful role in Kanagaraj's 2022 blockbuster Vikram.

'Coolie' is an action-packed gangster drama

Coolie is an action-packed gangster drama with Rajinikanth playing a don. The story reportedly revolves around gold smuggling and will be high on mass moments. The movie also features Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Upendra, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. Notably, unlike Kanagaraj's previous films Leo and Vikram, Coolie is not set in the Loki Cinematic Universe. The film is scheduled to release sometime in 2025.

'Coolie' follows Rajinikanth's successful film 'Vettaiyan'

For Rajinikanth, Coolie will be his first release after the blockbuster action film Vettaiyan, which did well at the box office in October. Vettaiyan addressed corruption in the education sector and starred Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, and Manju Warrier in lead roles. Meanwhile, Khan is busy with another project, Sitaare Zameen Par, slated to release next year.