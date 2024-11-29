Summarize Simplifying... In short The upcoming film 'War 2' is set to feature a thrilling climax designed by Hollywood stunt directors, including the likes of Spiro Razatos and Se-yeong Oh.

What's the story The highly-anticipated action thriller War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, will wrap up filming with a climactic showdown in mid-December. The final face-off between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will be filmed over a 15-day schedule at Film City in Goregaon and YRF Studios in Andheri. A source told Mid-Day, "A massive set representing Jr NTR's hideout is being built at Film City."

'War 2' climax: A blend of close-ups and VFX-heavy shots

The climax will start in a hangar before moving to the antagonist's lair. The source further revealed, "The stint at YRF Studios will include more of close-up and VFX-heavy shots." The late Rajat Poddar had designed most sets for the film; only the backdrop for the climax was left. Now, producer Aditya Chopra is overseeing its design and execution alongside Mukerji.

'War 2' action sequences crafted by international stunt coordinators

The action sequences of War 2 are being designed by a team of 11 stunt coordinators, including Steve Brown (Wonder Woman), Miguel Juzgado (Warrior Nun), and Franz Spilhaus. For the climax, three action directors have been handpicked: Spiro Razatos (Venom and The Fate of the Furious), Se-yeong Oh (Avengers: Age of Ultron and Snowpiercer), and India's Sunil Rodrigues, who has worked in Jawan and Pathaan.

'War 2' to feature a dance-off and song sequence

Apart from the action-packed climax, War 2 will also see Roshan and Jr NTR engage in a dance-off. Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant is working with Chopra and Mukerji on the sequence. A song featuring Roshan and the female protagonist Kiara Advani will also be shot in January. The film will be released on Independence Day 2025.