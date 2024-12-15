Summarize Simplifying... In short Jamie Foxx found himself in a sticky situation at a restaurant, ending up with injuries that required stitches.

The Beverly Hills Police Department, who are still investigating, have labeled the incident as a battery, but it's unclear if Foxx was directly involved or just an unfortunate bystander.

No arrests have been made yet, and while Foxx's injuries aren't thought to be serious, he's yet to comment on the incident. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Jamie Foxx gets stitches following physical altercation at restaurant

Jamie Foxx injured during physical altercation at restaurant, gets stitches

By Isha Sharma 09:33 am Dec 15, 202409:33 am

What's the story Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx was hurt in a physical altercation at a Beverly Hills restaurant on Friday night, his representatives have confirmed. The incident took place at Mr. Chow restaurant on Camden Drive where Foxx (57) was celebrating his birthday. "Jamie was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth. He had to get stitches and is recovering," a representative told TMZ.

Medical aid

Foxx received medical treatment post-incident

The Beverly Hills Police Department was notified and arrived at the scene to investigate. While initial reports claimed a fight had broken out, officers found those claims to be unfounded. However, they did confirm that a "physical altercation" had taken place between different parties at the restaurant.

Ongoing probe

Investigation into the incident is ongoing

The Beverly Hills Police Department has categorized the incident as a battery. As of Saturday evening, no arrests have been made in the case and the investigation is still ongoing. It remains unclear if Foxx was directly involved in the altercation or if he was just a bystander at another table. Sources close to the investigation have said his injuries aren't believed to be serious. Foxx hasn't released a statement via Instagram so far.