Lance Bass says CW fired him after coming out

What's the story Former *NSYNC member Lance Bass has revealed that his decision to come out as gay in 2006 cost him dearly in his career. Speaking on the Politickin' podcast recently, Bass revealed that a sitcom pilot he was supposed to shoot for The CW was suddenly canceled because of his sexual orientation. He quoted network executives saying, "We can't do the show anymore... they have to believe that you're straight to play a straight character."

'Lance, we can't cast you because they can't look past...'

Bass further revealed the extent of his career challenges post-coming out. He shared that casting directors told him, "Lance, we can't cast you because they can't look past... You're too famous for being gay now that they can't look at you as anything other than that." "So, I lost everything," he added.

Bass's career transition and struggles post-*NSYNC

After his time with *NSYNC (1995-2002), Bass tried to make a move into acting. He had appeared in the romantic comedy On the Line (2001) before. However, after coming out publicly in a People magazine cover feature (August 2006), he struggled to find work in Hollywood. Despite this, he appeared in Season 7 of Dancing With the Stars and had a six-month Broadway run as Corny Collins in Hairspray.

Bass's recent projects and *NSYNC reunion

Despite the initial hiccups, Bass has continued to taste success in his career. In 2021, he reunited with his former *NSYNC bandmates for a new single titled Better Place. The group's reunion was a major milestone in their journey since their last album Celebrity released in 2001. This resilience only goes on to show Bass's determination to rise from the ashes and continue pursuing his passion for entertainment.