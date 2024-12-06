Year ender 2024: Shraddha to Samantha—actors who ruled the screens
As 2024 comes to an end, it's time to celebrate the Indian female actors who have dazzled in their respective projects. Despite the industry being male-dominated, these women proved their star power and capability to shoulder films on their own. From Shraddha Kapoor's record-breaking success in Stree 2 to Triptii Dimri's back-to-back hits, here are five actors who stole the show this year.
Shraddha Kapoor's 'Stree 2' became a global sensation
Kapoor gave an incredible performance in Stree 2, which has grossed over ₹700 crore at the worldwide box office. The film is now one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever. Her performance in this sequel to the original Stree has left fans excited for her return in the third part of the franchise. She's likely to head a separate spinoff, too.
Deepika Padukone's dual triumph in 'Kalki 2898 AD,' 'Singham Again'
Deepika Padukone mesmerized audiences with her performance as Sumathi in Kalki 2898 AD. The film's unique mix of mythology and sci-fi connected well with the audience, making it a blockbuster. She then made a grand return to action cinema with Singham Again, where she played the fierce cop Shakti Shetty. Padukone will return in both the Kalki sequel and a spinoff cop film based on Shakti's character.
Dimri's back-to-back hits and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' success
Dimri, who is now one of Bollywood's busiest actors, had a box office success with Bad Newz. She then delivered another hit, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Her latest film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has been the most successful of them all, raking in over ₹260cr domestically. Interestingly, Dimri was selected as India's Most Popular Actor in 2024 by IMDb.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's web series debut; Alia Bhatt's action avatar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu made headlines with her Amazon Prime Video web series Citadel: Honey Bunny. In this project, she sank her teeth in a spy thriller, performing high-octane action sequences. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt received widespread acclaim for her performance in Jigra. Despite the film's underwhelming box office performance, her portrayal as an action star was highly praised by critics and audiences alike.