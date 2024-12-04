Summarize Simplifying... In short 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', despite a strong start, has seen a dip in earnings, collecting ₹259.1cr in 33 days.

The film's Hindi occupancy rate was low at 8.03% on Tuesday, with Chennai recording the highest at 18% and Surat the lowest at 4.25%.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is steady; collects ₹259.1cr in 33 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:34 pm Dec 04, 202401:34 pm

What's the story The horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee and starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, and Madhuri Dixit in key roles has crossed the ₹250 crore mark at the Indian box office. The film has been doing well since its release and has managed to earn an estimated ₹259.1 crore in India net collection till its 33rd day (Tuesday).

Earnings drop

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' saw a significant drop in earnings

Despite its stellar overall performance, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has witnessed a major drop in earnings. After a flying start with ₹35.5 crore on its opening day (Friday), the film's daily net collection has been on a steady decline over the weeks. On its 33rd day, it earned approximately ₹0.7 crore as per early estimates, similar to the previous day's earnings.

Occupancy rate

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' recorded 8.03% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday

The film registered a poor overall Hindi occupancy of 8.03% on Tuesday, with the highest occupancy rates seen during night shows at 9.9%. The morning shows had a poor turnout with just 5.34% occupancy. Among various regions, Chennai recorded the highest overall Hindi (2D) occupancy at 18%, while Surat had the lowest at a mere 4.25%.