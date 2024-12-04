Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian artists Iman and Bickram Ghosh are competing for Oscar nominations alongside global stars like Lady Gaga, thanks to Ghosh's song from the film 'Band of Maharajas'.

Indian artists in Oscars 2025 race

Indian artists Iman, Bickram join Lady Gaga in Oscar race

By Tanvi Gupta 01:33 pm Dec 04, 202401:33 pm

What's the story The 2025 Academy Awards are seeing a strong Indian presence with artists Iman Chakraborty and Bickram Ghosh in the fray. Chakraborty is making waves with her song Iti Maa from the Bengali film Putul, directed by Indira Dhar Mukkherjee. "Iti Maa has made it to the list of 79 songs as the only Bengali entry. This feels surreal," she said in a statement.

Ghosh's entry

Ghosh's 'Ishq Walla Daqu' is also in the race

Ghosh is also making waves with his song Ishq Walla Daqu from Girish Malik's Band of Maharajas. Both Chakraborty and Ghosh are now in the race for a place in the final nominations list of the Academy Awards alongside global artists like Lady Gaga. The nominations will be announced on February 8, 2025. The final ceremony will be held on March 24, 2025.

Official entry

'Laapataa Ladies' is India's official entry for Oscars 2025

Meanwhile, Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies has been chosen as India's official entry for the Oscars. To note, the film—which starred Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava—has been renamed Lost Ladies as it heads to the international stage. With its quirky story and humor, it was also screened at the Supreme Court of India with producers Aamir Khan and director Rao in attendance.