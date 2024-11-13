Summarize Simplifying... In short Honda is recalling its Gold Wing bikes in India due to a potential engine defect that could cause unexpected shutdowns.

Starting from the third week of December, free replacements of the affected parts will be offered at BigWing dealerships across the country.

The recall affects bikes manufactured between March 2018 and May 2021

Honda Gold Wing bike recalled in India over engine defect

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:49 pm Nov 13, 202402:49 pm

What's the story Honda has started a voluntary recall of its premium touring motorbike, the Gold Wing GL1800, in India. The recall affects models manufactured between March 2018 and May 2021. The problem is related to a potential defect in the primary drive gear fastening bolt of some engines. This may break under certain conditions and lead to engine stoppage.

Global response

Recall follows international trend

The recall in India comes after similar moves by Honda in international markets. The company has noted that under certain conditions, the primary drive gear fastening bolt may fail. This could interrupt engine operation and lead to an unexpected engine shutdown. The recall is a precautionary measure to prevent this potential safety issue.

Customer service

Free replacement at BigWing dealerships

Beginning from the third week of December, affected parts will be replaced at BigWing dealerships across India. The service will be provided free of charge, irrespective of the warranty status of the vehicle. Honda's BigWing dealers will also reach out to customers proactively for vehicle inspection. Meanwhile, Gold Wing owners can check if their bike is affected by entering their vehicle identification number (VIN) on the BigWing website.

Bike features

A look at the specifications

Honda's flagship two-wheeler, the Gold Wing GL1800, is priced at ₹39.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram). It is powered by a 1,833cc liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine delivering 125hp of power at 5,500rpm and 170Nm of peak torque at 4,500rpm. The bike flaunts a digital display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, ride-by-wire technology, cruise control with multiple riding modes, an electrically adjustable windscreen, and an airbag for rider safety.