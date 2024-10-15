Akash Ambani bats for local storage of Indian data
Akash Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Jio, has pitched strongly for local storage of Indian data. He made the call while addressing the India Mobile Congress, during the International Telecommunication Union - World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (ITU-WTSA) 2024 event. Ambani also stressed on the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in realizing India's development goals by 2047, and called on the country to embrace a holistic self-reliance strategy to leverage AI's potential.
Ambani's request to Centre
Ambani urged the Indian government to fast-track the revision of the 2020 draft of the Data Centre Policy, stressing that "Indian data should remain in Indian Data Centres." He also proposed that Indian firms willing to set up AI and machine learning data centers should be given all necessary incentives, including those related to power consumption. This is part of Jio's larger plan to build a national AI infrastructure.
Jio's mission to democratize AI in India
India's top telecom giant Reliance Jio is also looking to bring the benefits of AI to every Indian. Ambani said just like they did for mobile broadband, they are now looking to democratize AI by offering powerful models and services at affordable prices. He further emphasized that "AI is absolutely critical for realizing our dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047."
AI's transformative potential in various sectors
Ambani emphasized the transformative power of AI in sectors like healthcare, education, agriculture, and manufacturing. He imagines an era of "unimaginable abundance and efficiency" ushered in by AI. Ambani thinks that with AI, India can revolutionize its manufacturing sector including SMEs, transform the agricultural sector for farmer prosperity, ensure quality healthcare for all, and provide best learning opportunities to every Indian student.
Ambani's vision for India's global AI leadership
Ambani stressed the need for India to quickly generate talent on a scale, required to position itself as a global leader in AI. He assured that while some existing jobs will evolve, many more exciting opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship will be created quickly, just like the adoption of computers and internet. He pledged that India will lead mobile innovation and fully embrace the power of AI for a transformative future.