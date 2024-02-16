Jio Bharat B2 will bear some upgrades over its predecessor (Representative image)

Reliance Jio's new feature phone is on the way

By Akash Pandey 04:59 pm Feb 16, 2024

What's the story A potential new feature phone from Reliance Jio, rumored to be the Jio Bharat B2, has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website by 91Mobiles, with the model number JBB121B1. While the company is yet to confirm the device, it is anticipated to offer improvements over the Jio Bharat B1, which was introduced in October last year. The previous model was launched with 4G connectivity, a built-in UPI payment feature, and compatibility with multiple regional languages.

Specifications

Upcoming phone and Jio Bharat B1 features

Little information is available regarding the rumored feature phone, including its speculated name. Also, the BIS listing doesn't reveal any details. To recall, the Jio Bharat B1 sports a 2.4-inch QVGA LCD panel, ‎50MB of RAM, Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, and USB connectivity options, and supports a single nano-SIM card. The phone packs a 2,000mAh battery, providing a standby battery life of up to ‎343 hours. Additional features include a rear camera, pre-loaded JioCinema and JioSaavn for entertainment, and JioPay.

Pricing

Pricing, color options, and language support

Retailing at Rs. 1,299, the Jio Bharat B1 is available in black and blue color options. It supports 23 languages, including regional ones. The device also includes a ‎3.5mm headphone jack and weighs 110g. As for the Jio Bharat B2, we expect a marginal specification bump and a slightly higher price tag. Reliance Jio is anticipated to disclose more details in the near future.