India targets 500GW renewable energy capacity by 2030

By Mudit Dube 06:58 pm Oct 15, 202406:58 pm

What's the story India has set an ambitious target of achieving a renewable energy capacity of 500 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 under its National Electricity Plan (Transmission). The plan, which was developed by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), also aims for over 600GW by 2032. The strategic roadmap is aimed at meeting India's growing energy needs while transitioning toward more sustainable sources.

Emission goals

National Electricity Plan supports India's net-zero emissions goal

The National Electricity Plan is in line with India's promise to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. The plan focuses on research, skill development, and advanced transmission technologies. It seeks to make India a global leader in clean energy by 2047. Power Minister Manohar Lal highlighted the role of renewable energy in this regard, saying "This is not just about increasing capacity; it's about reimagining our entire energy landscape."

Infrastructure blueprint

Plan outlines infrastructure needs for renewable energy transition

The National Electricity Plan outlines the required transmission infrastructure for this renewable energy transition. It anticipates an addition of over 1,91,000 circuit kilometers (ckm) of transmission lines and 1,270 GVA of transformation capacity over the next decade. The plan also makes provisions for integrating 47GW of battery energy storage systems and 31GW of pumped storage plants to handle the intermittent nature of renewable energy sources.

Green initiatives

National Electricity Plan promotes green hydrogen, ammonia hubs

The plan also backs the setting up of green hydrogen and ammonia manufacturing hubs in coastal areas like Mundra, Kandla, and Tuticorin. It seeks to boost inter-regional transmission capacity from 119GW to 143GW by 2027, and then to 168GW by 2032. This will enable efficient power distribution across various regions of the country.

Investment opportunities

National Electricity Plan requires ₹9.15 lakh crore investment by 2032

The successful implementation of the National Electricity Plan will entail an investment of over ₹9.15 lakh crore by 2032. Subhrakant Panda from FICCI emphasized the economic potential of this plan, saying "India's power sector presents vast opportunities in the transition to clean energy by 2070." The plan also includes advanced technologies like hybrid substations and dynamic line ratings, and plans to upgrade the maximum operating voltage to 1,200kV AC for enhanced efficiency.

Cross-border collaborations

National Electricity Plan includes cross-border interconnections

The National Electricity Plan also has provisions for cross-border interconnections with neighboring countries, and identifies potential future links with the Middle East. Minister of State for Power, Shripad Yesso Naik, stressed the need for a swift transition toward a sustainable energy mix. He said that "Significant investment will be needed in renewable technologies, energy storage solutions, and grid modernization."