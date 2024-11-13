Summarize Simplifying... In short Dubai is set to launch the world's first air taxi service in 2026, featuring a 3,100 square meter vertiport and electric taxis with vertical take-off and landing capabilities.

The project, a collaboration between Joby Aviation and Skyports, aims to offer a quick, safe, and integrated transport solution across the city, accommodating around 170,000 passengers annually.

The taxis can fly up to 161km at top speeds of 321km/h, offering a quieter alternative to helicopters.

Dubai will launch world's first air taxi service in 2026

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:45 pm Nov 13, 202401:45 pm

What's the story Dubai has given the green light to build its first aerial taxi vertiport, which will be located close to the Dubai International Airport. The aerial taxi service will start in early 2026. The move comes as a major step toward making the city the world's first to provide urban aerial transport. The project was approved by Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Infrastructure

Vertiport's design and capacity

Covering an area of 3,100 square meters, the vertiport will be designed to seamlessly blend with Dubai's skyline. It will have dedicated take-off as well as landing zones, aircraft charging stations, a taxi apron, and parking areas. The facility is expected to handle as many as 42,000 landings and accommodate around 170,000 passengers every year.

Partnership

Global collaboration and safety standards

The vertiport is a global collaboration with Joby Aviation and Skyports. While Joby Aviation will take care of aircraft manufacturing and operations, Skyports will manage the design and management of the vertiport infrastructure. The facility, constructed to meet top global safety standards, will be air-conditioned for passenger comfort. Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will govern this project and integrate it with other transit systems in the city.

Specs

A look at the air taxis

The taxis, Joby's S4 model, are sustainable electric vehicles with zero emissions and vertical take-off and landing capabilities. With six rotors and four battery packs, they can fly up to 161km at top speeds of 321km/h. Designed for a pilot and four passengers, they operate at a much lower noise level than helicopters.

Project goals

Initial phase and multimodal connectivity

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General of RTA, said the first phase will be focused on four key locations to offer a quick, safe, as well as integrated transport solution across Dubai. The project is in line with Dubai's vision of multimodal connectivity, offering seamless access to other public and personal transport options such as e-scooters and bicycles.