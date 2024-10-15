Promote ethanol, flex fuels among public: Gadkari urges auto industry
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has urged the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), to boost public acceptance of ethanol and flex fuels. The appeal was made at a review meeting at Transport Bhawan, where the automobile industry's preparedness for these alternative fuels was discussed. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) confirmed plans to introduce ethanol-powered vehicles in India in a few months.
Gadkari highlights Brazil's success with flex fuels
Gadkari also pointed out Brazil's successful integration of flex and biofuels into its transportation sector, as a model for India to follow. He stressed the potential benefits of moving from fossil fuels to biofuels. These include greater self-reliance, lower pollution levels, reduced annual import of fossil fuels, and savings for consumers. Further, this shift could also give economic support to Indian farmers.
SIAM's response to Gadkari's appeal
Responding to Gadkari's appeal, SIAM President Kenichi Ayukawa said the auto industry is committed to supporting the government's vision for cleaner and greener mobility. He assured that the industry would continue its efforts in promoting alternative fuels like ethanol and flex fuels. Ayukawa also emphasized on the need for a well-defined roadmap, clear policy guidelines, and adequate infrastructure development to ensure successful implementation of these initiatives.