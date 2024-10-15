Summarize Simplifying... In short India's Nitin Gadkari is urging the auto industry to promote ethanol and flex fuels, citing Brazil's successful use of these biofuels in transportation.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) supports this green initiative, emphasizing the need for clear policy guidelines and infrastructure development.

This shift could lead to benefits like lower pollution, reduced fossil fuel imports, savings for consumers, and economic support for farmers. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Promote ethanol, flex fuels among public: Gadkari urges auto industry

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:32 pm Oct 15, 202406:32 pm

What's the story Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has urged the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), to boost public acceptance of ethanol and flex fuels. The appeal was made at a review meeting at Transport Bhawan, where the automobile industry's preparedness for these alternative fuels was discussed. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) confirmed plans to introduce ethanol-powered vehicles in India in a few months.

International example

Gadkari highlights Brazil's success with flex fuels

Gadkari also pointed out Brazil's successful integration of flex and biofuels into its transportation sector, as a model for India to follow. He stressed the potential benefits of moving from fossil fuels to biofuels. These include greater self-reliance, lower pollution levels, reduced annual import of fossil fuels, and savings for consumers. Further, this shift could also give economic support to Indian farmers.

Industry reaction

SIAM's response to Gadkari's appeal

Responding to Gadkari's appeal, SIAM President Kenichi Ayukawa said the auto industry is committed to supporting the government's vision for cleaner and greener mobility. He assured that the industry would continue its efforts in promoting alternative fuels like ethanol and flex fuels. Ayukawa also emphasized on the need for a well-defined roadmap, clear policy guidelines, and adequate infrastructure development to ensure successful implementation of these initiatives.