'White Lotus' S03 to release in February 2025

Here's when 'White Lotus,' 'Euphoria,' 'Last of Us' are coming

By Tanvi Gupta 01:28 pm Dec 04, 202401:28 pm

What's the story Warner Bros. Discovery's global streaming chief, JB Perrette, has revealed the premiere dates of some of the most awaited HBO shows. As per Perrette, fans can expect the third season of The White Lotus to premiere in February 2025 while Euphoria Season 3 is scheduled for a 2026 release. The announcement was made during a tech and media conference hosted by Wells Fargo on Tuesday.

Upcoming premieres

'The Last of Us' S02, 'GoT' prequel release dates announced

The White Lotus and Euphoria aside, Perrette also revealed that the second season of eagerly-awaited Pedro Pascal's show The Last of Us is slated for a spring 2025 premiere. Meanwhile, the Game of Thrones prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, will launch late in 2025. Despite Perrette's first hint that the GoT prequel would come in the summer, Variety has reported it's more likely to be a fourth-quarter title.

Rescheduled release

'Harry Potter' TV series pushed back to 2027

The upcoming Harry Potter TV series, which was originally slated for a 2026 premiere, has been delayed to 2027. The show is still casting its new golden trio—Harry, Ron, and Hermione. Perrette said he was excited about the series, saying: "As you look at '26 and into '27, you begin a 10-year journey on the Harry Potter series...And I'd argue, maybe the biggest event by the time we get to that series."

Policy changes

HBO Max to tighten password sharing restrictions

Along with the premiere dates, Perrette also announced that HBO Max will start cracking down on password sharing. The streaming service plans to introduce "some very early, gentle messaging" this month and provide a way for users to add a member starting Q1 2025. Perrette explained: "This is an art and a science of trying to figure out who is actually sharing versus who may be actually at their vacation home or on a business trip."