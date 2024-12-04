Summarize Simplifying... In short Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are embracing tradition for their wedding, with Chaitanya donning a dhoti in homage to his grandfather and Dhulipala wearing a regal Kanjeevaram saree.

The star-studded guest list includes Tollywood A-listers and family members from both sides.

The couple, initially planning a destination wedding, chose Annapurna Studios for its spiritual significance to Chaitanya's grandfather.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will wed on December 4

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita's first ritual as newlyweds revealed

By Tanvi Gupta 01:16 pm Dec 04, 202401:16 pm

What's the story Tollywood actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to take the plunge on Wednesday (December 4) at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The couple will pay homage to their roots with traditional rituals at their wedding ceremony. After the wedding, the newlywed couple will visit either the Tirupati Balaji Temple or Srisailam Temple as their first post-wedding ritual, India Today reported.

Bridal fashion

Wedding attire inspired by family heritage and tradition

The temple visit is just one aspect of the traditional wedding Chaitanya and Sobhita have planned, with their outfits also deeply rooted in tradition. Reportedly, Chaitanya will pay tribute to his grandfather ANR by wearing a pancha (dhoti) for his wedding—inspired by the latter's iconic style. Meanwhile, Dhulipala is expected to wear a regal Kanjeevaram saree with real gold zari work. She will also don a pristinely white handwoven khadi saree for one of the other wedding rituals.

Celebrity attendees

Star-studded guest list for Chaitanya-Dhulipala's wedding

Per reports, the Akkineni family has invited many A-listers from the Tollywood industry to the wedding. The guest list includes power couples Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni, Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar, and Allu Arjun and his family, SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi, PV Sindhu, and Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan. Extended family members from both the Akkineni and Daggubati clans are also expected to be part of the celebration.

Ceremony details

Pre-wedding rituals and venue significance for the couple

Ahead of her wedding, Dhulipala took part in the Pelli Kuthuru ritual, a ceremony performed in the Telugu-speaking community to celebrate the bride before her new journey in married life. She also underwent the Mangalasnanam ceremony which saw her being adorned with haldi and showered with flowers. The couple had initially planned a destination wedding in Rajasthan but later opted for Annapurna Studios for its spiritual significance to Chaitanya's grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao.