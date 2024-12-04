Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita's first ritual as newlyweds revealed
Tollywood actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to take the plunge on Wednesday (December 4) at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The couple will pay homage to their roots with traditional rituals at their wedding ceremony. After the wedding, the newlywed couple will visit either the Tirupati Balaji Temple or Srisailam Temple as their first post-wedding ritual, India Today reported.
Wedding attire inspired by family heritage and tradition
The temple visit is just one aspect of the traditional wedding Chaitanya and Sobhita have planned, with their outfits also deeply rooted in tradition. Reportedly, Chaitanya will pay tribute to his grandfather ANR by wearing a pancha (dhoti) for his wedding—inspired by the latter's iconic style. Meanwhile, Dhulipala is expected to wear a regal Kanjeevaram saree with real gold zari work. She will also don a pristinely white handwoven khadi saree for one of the other wedding rituals.
Star-studded guest list for Chaitanya-Dhulipala's wedding
Per reports, the Akkineni family has invited many A-listers from the Tollywood industry to the wedding. The guest list includes power couples Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni, Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar, and Allu Arjun and his family, SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi, PV Sindhu, and Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan. Extended family members from both the Akkineni and Daggubati clans are also expected to be part of the celebration.
Pre-wedding rituals and venue significance for the couple
Ahead of her wedding, Dhulipala took part in the Pelli Kuthuru ritual, a ceremony performed in the Telugu-speaking community to celebrate the bride before her new journey in married life. She also underwent the Mangalasnanam ceremony which saw her being adorned with haldi and showered with flowers. The couple had initially planned a destination wedding in Rajasthan but later opted for Annapurna Studios for its spiritual significance to Chaitanya's grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao.