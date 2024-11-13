Summarize Simplifying... In short Contributing to your NPS account is now a breeze with the BHIM app.

Simply select 'NPS' under 'Recharges and Pay Bills', enter your PRAN or mobile number, date of birth, tier, and contribution amount.

Simply select 'NPS' under 'Recharges and Pay Bills', enter your PRAN or mobile number, date of birth, tier, and contribution amount.

Review your details, choose your payment method, hit 'Pay', and voila, your retirement planning is sorted in a few clicks!

How to contribute to your NPS account using BHIM app

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:26 pm Nov 13, 202406:26 pm

What's the story The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has launched a new feature on its BHIM app, enabling users to contribute to their National Pension System (NPS) accounts. The move comes as part of NPCI's larger plan to make retirement savings more secure for millions of Indians. The new service leverages Bharat Connect, a platform aimed at offering seamless and secure access to retirement savings, NPCI BHIM Services said in an official press release.

User convenience

Simplified contributions through BHIM app

The new feature on the BHIM app makes NPS contributions easier than ever. You don't have to remember complex details anymore, but can contribute using just your registered mobile number and a few customer parameters. This makes retirement planning as easy as a few clicks. Contributions made through BHIM are fully processed and invested within one business day, ensuring timely investment.

Process breakdown

Step-by-step guide to contribute to NPS

To make an NPS contribution via BHIM app, users first have to tap on 'View All' under 'Recharges and Pay Bills' section on their home screen. They then select 'NPS' under 'Other Categories' and fill in details such as Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN) or 10-digit mobile number, Date of Birth, Tier, and Contribution Amount. After accepting Terms and Conditions by ticking a checkbox, they tap on 'Get Bill Details.'

Final steps

Review and complete NPS contribution on BHIM

The last steps in the NPS contribution process include reviewing investment details and amount breakup by tapping on 'Bill Info.' Then, users choose their preferred payment mode, hit 'Pay,' and complete the transaction.