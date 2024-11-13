World's 1st stretchable display can be twisted, turned like towel
In a major leap in flexible display technology, LG has unveiled the world's first stretchable display. The one-of-a-kind screen can be twisted and turned like a towel, marking a huge improvement over the previous iterations of this tech. The latest invention of the South Korean tech giant is still a prototype but has already set new standards in the foldable display space, ruled by Samsung.
A technological marvel
The stretchable display can stretch up to 50% of its original size, without compromising on image quality. The prototype demonstrated by LG has a 12.0-inch screen that can expand to 18.0-inch, all while maintaining a resolution of 100 pixels per inch. This isn't LG's first attempt at stretchable display technology. The firm had previously unveiled a different prototype back in 2022.
A new era in display technology
LG's stretchable display is built for durability, capable of withstanding as many as 10,000 cycles of continuous stretching. It is made using micro LED technology and works well in extreme temperatures. The company has also integrated touch gesture controls into this prototype. The display's thin and lightweight design makes it ideal for a range of applications, including integration into future phones, tablets, and wearables.
Innovative materials and design structure
The stretchable display is made possible by a special silicon material, similar to that of contact lenses. LG has also designed a new wiring design structure that keeps the display functional even when stretched. The micro LED lights used in the display are just 40 micrometers in size, making it durable and resistant to wear and tear, even after being stretched over 10,000 times.
Potential applications of LG's stretchable display
The possibilities of LG's stretchable display technology are limitless. It could be used on curved surfaces such as wearable bands or even on clothes that conform to your body. In cars, stretchable displays could change the way we see dashboards. One demo showed an automotive panel with a convex-shaped stretchable display, which could take the place of conventional car dashboards and provide a more dynamic experience.