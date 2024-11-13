Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple's upcoming iOS 18.2 update is set to enhance Siri's conversational skills with ChatGPT integration and boost creativity with Image Playground, an AI-powered image editing tool.

By Mudit Dube 05:54 pm Nov 13, 202405:54 pm

What's the story Apple is said to be gearing up to release its latest software update, iOS 18.2, on December 9. The speculation was bolstered by the recent release of the third developer beta of iOS 18.2 and an online leak from British carrier EE. The upcoming update is currently in its beta stage and is expected to bring several new features focused on artificial intelligence (AI) advancements.

The most notable highlight of the iOS 18.2 update is the addition of ChatGPT into Apple Intelligence. This improvement is designed to make Siri more intuitive and conversational. The update will also bring Image Playground, a new feature that offers AI-powered tools to create and edit images, thus enhancing user creativity and interactions with friends and family.

Genmoji and improved FindMy feature in iOS 18.2

Along with ChatGPT and Image Playground, iOS 18.2 will also bring Genmoji. The feature lets you design personalized emojis, taking customization to a whole new level. The update will also improve FindMy feature, providing more accurate tracking for lost luggage and AirTags — a much-needed update for frequent travelers.