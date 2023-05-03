Business

Airtel Payments Bank rolls out facial authentication for Aadhaar-enabled payments

Airtel Payments Bank is among the first four banks to launch the service in India

Airtel Payments Bank has joined hands with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to introduce facial verification for Aadhaar-enabled Payment System (AePS) in the country. Notably, Bharti Airtel's fintech arm is among the first four banks in the nation to offer this service. To use it, simply head to any of its five lakh banking points on our shores.

What is AePS and how does it work?

Using AePS, you can carry out financial/non-financial transactions related to the Aadhaar-linked bank account, at any banking point. Till now, transactions were authenticated using Aadhaar number and iris/fingerprint data stored in Unique Identification Authority of India's (UIDAI) records. Now, the same can be done via facial authentication in addition to the Aadhaar number. UIDAI's Face Authentication RD app is utilized to process the authentication.

To what extent is facial authentication for AePS being used?

As of now, Airtel Payments Bank is only offering AePS via facial authentication for non-financial transactions like balance inquiries and mini-statements for its customers. The service will also be extended to financial transactions soon. Later on, it will introduce the verification facility for its "customers at other banking outlets" and those users who have accounts in other banks.

How to use face verification for AePS?

Customers have to share Aadhaar number with the Banking Correspondent (BC) at the bank outlet. They enter the details in an app. BC then asks the customer to choose between facial/fingerprint authentication. Once they choose the former, BC taps the face authentication option, followed by 'Proceed.' Face Authentication RD app then snaps the customer's image. Next, BC enters their mPIN and finishes the transaction.

'Facial authentication will promote digital inclusion'

Stressing the importance of introducing facial verification for AePS in India, Airtel Payments Bank COO Ganesh Ananthanarayanan said, "We are delighted to collaborate with NPCI to offer this new facility to our valuable customers." "Face authentication is an important addition to our existing bouquet of secure and simple banking solutions to drive financial and digital inclusion in the country," he added.

Aadhaar-based transactions will get a boost: NPCI chief

"We commend UIDAI for introducing face authentication as an additional mode for Aadhaar-based authentication," said the Chief Operating Officer of NPCI, Praveena Rai. She also congratulated Airtel Payments Bank for rolling out the new verification procedure for AePS transactions, claiming that it would aid in enhancing "the reach of Aadhaar-based transactions across the country." We hope to see its widespread usage soon.