The gesture is part of the company's initiative to boost productivity

This Chennai firm gifts Mercedes-Benz cars to employees for Diwali

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:14 pm Oct 13, 202404:14 pm

What's the story Team Detailing Solutions, a Chennai-based structural steel design and detailing firm, has gifted its employees 28 cars and 29 bikes this Diwali. The gesture is part of the company's initiative to boost productivity. The gifted cars are from popular brands such as Hyundai, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, and Mercedes-Benz. This move is a token of appreciation for the employees' hard work and dedication toward the company's success.

Employee recognition

'Our employees are our greatest assets'

Sridhar Kannan, Managing Director of Team Detailing Solutions, thanked the company's workforce. He said, "We wanted to show our appreciation for their (employees) tireless efforts in driving the company's success. We believe our employees are our greatest assets." The company assessed each employee's contribution on the basis of their performance and years of service before finalizing these gifts.

Workforce profile

Company's workforce and previous gifting tradition

Team Detailing Solutions, which was founded in 2005, employs some 180 people from humble backgrounds but with exceptional skills. The company has a tradition of gifting bikes to its employees. In 2022, it gifted cars to two senior colleagues. Kannan said for many of their highly motivated employees, owning a car or bike is a dream come true.

Employee welfare

Additional support and future plans

Apart from vehicles, Team Detailing Solutions also offers financial assistance for employees' weddings. The company has raised this amount from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh this year. Kannan believes these gestures will boost the morale, motivation, and productivity of employees. He said the company will continue to focus on employee development and customer satisfaction in its future plans.