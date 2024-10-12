Summarize Simplifying... In short A Darbhanga-bound train collided with a goods carriage near Chennai due to a route mishap.

The train, which was not meant to stop at Kavaraippettai, mistakenly switched to the loop line instead of the main line, leading to the collision.

Post-accident, a fire broke out in two coaches, injured passengers were taken to hospitals, and stranded passengers were provided with food and water before being transported on a special train.

19 passengers were injured in the accident

Why Darbhanga-bound train collided goods carriage near Chennai? Official explains

By Chanshimla Varah 10:43 am Oct 12, 202410:43 am

What's the story The Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express (Train No. 12578) rammed into a stationary goods train at Kavaraippettai railway station near Chennai on Friday night, injuring 19 passengers and derailing 12 coaches. The accident took place around 8:30pm on the Chennai-Gudur section, between Ponneri and Kavaraippettai stations. Six of these coaches derailed after colliding with the goods train, Southern Railway reported.

Accident details

Train collision near Chennai: What went wrong?

According to RN Singh, general manager of Southern Railways, the train wasn't supposed to stop at Kavaraippettai and was supposed to pass through the station. After leaving Chennai, the signals for the Mysuru-Darbhanga Express were correctly followed by the driver. However, instead of taking the main line, "the train mistakenly switched to the loop line," which led to its collision with goods train.

Post-accident measures

Fire breaks out in 2 coaches following collision

After the collision, a fire erupted in two coaches. All injured passengers have been shifted to nearby hospitals with doctors, ambulances, medical relief vans and rescue teams present on site. A special train carrying stranded passengers of the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express left from Dr MGR Chennai Central railway station early Saturday morning to continue its journey. The train departed the station at around 4:45am and stranded passengers were given food and water during the wait.

The train was running at a speed of 75 kmph

"While entering the Kavarapettai station, the train crew experienced a heavy jerk and instead of going into the main line as per the signal given, the train running at a speed of 75 kmph entered into a loop line," another official explained. "It hit a goods train stationed on the loop line from behind." Further investigation into the incident is underway.