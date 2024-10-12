Why Darbhanga-bound train collided goods carriage near Chennai? Official explains
The Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express (Train No. 12578) rammed into a stationary goods train at Kavaraippettai railway station near Chennai on Friday night, injuring 19 passengers and derailing 12 coaches. The accident took place around 8:30pm on the Chennai-Gudur section, between Ponneri and Kavaraippettai stations. Six of these coaches derailed after colliding with the goods train, Southern Railway reported.
Train collision near Chennai: What went wrong?
According to RN Singh, general manager of Southern Railways, the train wasn't supposed to stop at Kavaraippettai and was supposed to pass through the station. After leaving Chennai, the signals for the Mysuru-Darbhanga Express were correctly followed by the driver. However, instead of taking the main line, "the train mistakenly switched to the loop line," which led to its collision with goods train.
Fire breaks out in 2 coaches following collision
After the collision, a fire erupted in two coaches. All injured passengers have been shifted to nearby hospitals with doctors, ambulances, medical relief vans and rescue teams present on site. A special train carrying stranded passengers of the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express left from Dr MGR Chennai Central railway station early Saturday morning to continue its journey. The train departed the station at around 4:45am and stranded passengers were given food and water during the wait.
The train was running at a speed of 75 kmph
"While entering the Kavarapettai station, the train crew experienced a heavy jerk and instead of going into the main line as per the signal given, the train running at a speed of 75 kmph entered into a loop line," another official explained. "It hit a goods train stationed on the loop line from behind." Further investigation into the incident is underway.