Bryan Adams and 15 chimpanzees: Wildest art collab yet

What's the story Grammy-winning rock legend Bryan Adams has taken on a rather unusual artistic collaboration with 15 chimpanzees from the Save the Chimps sanctuary in Fort Pierce, Florida. The outcome? A collection of 36 acrylic-on-canvas paintings was unveiled during Miami Art Week. The one-of-a-kind project marks a new chapter in Adams's illustrious 45-year career, which includes collaborations with music icons such as Tina Turner, Sting, Rod Stewart, and Bruce Springsteen.

Chimpanzees' journey from exploitation to artistic expression

The chimpanzees participating in this project were rescued from research laboratories, exotic pet trade, and the entertainment industry. They now live at the Save the Chimps sanctuary, a 150-acre haven regarded as one of the world's largest primate sanctuaries. Here, they live a life free from exploitation and danger. Painting is one of the many activities they indulge in at this sanctuary.

How the art pieces came into existence

Adams—based in London—prepared each canvas by applying a background color and engraving his initials in the corners before shipping them to Save the Chimps. There, the chimps transformed the canvases into unique artworks using non-toxic paints. Dan Mathews, director of Save the Chimps added, "There are chimps that eat as much paint as they put on the canvas. Some like to put it on like lipstick and kiss the canvas. Some do finger painting. Some use their tongues."

Adams's art collection aims to raise awareness

Adams's one-of-a-kind collaboration with the chimpanzees seeks to highlight their plight and the need for sanctuaries such as Save the Chimps. The rock icon's participation in this project highlights his dedication to animal rights and welfare. Notably, the paintings are inspired by the titles of Adams's songs. Each painting from the collection, a combination of Adams's artistic touch and the chimps' creative expressions, is up for sale at $10,000.