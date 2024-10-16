Summarize Simplifying... In short Kashvi Majmundar, a young talent known for her dancing skills, is thrilled to portray a young Priyanka Chopra in the spy series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' releases on November 7

How 'Citadel' star Kashvi reacted to playing young Priyanka Chopra

By Tanvi Gupta 02:37 pm Oct 16, 2024

What's the story The much-awaited Amazon Prime Video Original series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, will premiere globally on November 7. The series stars an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, and Shivankit Parihar. In a recent interview at the trailer launch event of Honey Bunny, young actor Kashvi Majmundar discussed her role as young Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Role reveal

Majmundar's excitement about playing Chopra Jonas's character

Majmundar expressed her happiness when she found out she would be playing a young Chopra Jonas in the series. She said, "So when Rajat and DK sir, we got on a call after the audition, when they told me that I'm going to be playing Priyanka Chopra as Nadia, I was really happy." "I mean, Priyanka Chopra, she's an all-rounder...And you know, if I say, I act, now, I dance, I sing, I think it's a perfect match."

About the artist

Know more about the young artist

Majmundar, born in Australia and relocated to the UAE in 2022, quickly became popular for her dancing talent. Though not formally trained, she began dancing at age one. Her big break came when a video of her performing Nora Fatehi's Naach Meri Raani went viral, leading her to perform at the IIFA Awards. At just 7, Majmundar won a spot in the #DanceWithNora contest and danced alongside Fatehi, gaining attention from Bollywood stars like Aishwarya Rai and Shahid Kapoor.

Series synopsis

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' plot and character details

The trailer of Citadel: Honey Bunny promises a thrilling spy narrative set in the 1990s. The story follows stuntman Bunny (Dhawan) and struggling actor Honey (Prabhu) who are pulled into a world of action, espionage, and betrayal. Years later, they must come together to save their daughter Nadia from their dangerous past. Majmundar also said she was lucky to have "such good-looking on-screen parents," referring to Dhawan and Prabhu.

Production insights

'Honey Bunny' is part of a larger universe

The series is helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, and produced by D2R Films, Amazon MGM Studios, and AGBO. The Citadel universe, which started with the global hit series featuring Richard Madden and Chopra Jonas, continues to grow with region-specific installments like Citadel: Honey Bunny. Each series is grounded in local culture and features unique storylines while adding to the larger narrative of the Citadel spy agency and its war with the enemy syndicate, Manticore.