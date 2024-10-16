Summarize Simplifying... In short Pulkit Samrat was set to play Shah Rukh Khan's son in the unreleased 'Fauji 2', a show produced by Red Chillies.

Co-star Roopal Tyagi fondly remembers Khan's efforts to know every cast member.

Despite initial setbacks, 'Fauji 2' is being revived with a new cast and will air in multiple languages, though the release date remains unannounced. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Pulkit Samrat was replaced by Vikas Jain in the new iteration

Pulkit Samrat almost played SRK's son in 'Fauji 2'!

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:29 pm Oct 16, 2024

What's the story The iconic Indian television series Fauji, which catapulted Shah Rukh Khan to fame in 1989, is being revived as Fauji 2. Filmmaker Sandeep Singh recently announced that the reboot will star Bigg Boss 17-fame Vikas Jain and Gauahar Khan. However, an India Today report revealed that the initial plan for Fauji 2 involved Pulkit Samrat portraying Khan's son. This version was being produced by Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment with him reprising his role as Lt Abhimanyu Rai.

Samrat and Khan had briefly shot for 'Fauji 2'

Samrat and Khan had begun shooting for Fauji 2, with Roopal Tyagi, who is known for her roles in Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke and Humari Betiyoon Ka Vivah, as the female lead. However, this iteration of the show never saw the light of day. Recalling his experience, Samrat told India Today, "Just imagine, a guy from Delhi...gets a chance to play his on-screen son in a show produced by Red Chillies! I was lucky enough to shoot with him."

Tyagi also shared memories of meeting Khan

Tyagi also recalled her first meeting with Khan when they were starting Fauji 2. She was touched by his attempt to remember everyone's names and their characters. "Shah Rukh Khan had absolutely no reason to know each and every cast member's name, or their characters. But he made efforts to know us all...He told us, 'I wish what Fauji 1 did for me, Fauji 2 does for you.' It's really unfortunate that the show never came on air," Tyagi said.

'Fauji 2' to air in multiple languages, release date unannounced

Despite the initial hiccups, Fauji 2 is now being revived by Singh in association with Doordarshan. The series will see Jain as Colonel Sanjay Singh and Gauahar as Lieutenant Colonel Simarjeet Kaur. This reboot also marks the directorial debut of Abhinav Pareek. The title track has been sung by singer Sonu Nigam and the show will air in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Bengali. The release date is yet to be announced.