This film will also mark the first Tamil project for cinematographer GK Vishnu not directed by Atlee.

Sai Abhyankkar to compose music for Suriya's upcoming movie

Composer Sai Abhyankkar replaces AR Rahman in Suriya's upcoming film

By Isha Sharma 01:23 pm Dec 09, 202401:23 pm

What's the story Sai Abhyankkar, the composer of 2024's most-streamed Tamil song on Spotify Wrapped, Katchi Sera, has been announced as the new music director of Suriya's upcoming film with RJ Balaji. The movie is currently under the working title of Suriya 45. Earlier, AR Rahman was aboard the project, but scheduling conflicts reportedly led to his exit.

Dream Warrior Pictures confirmed Abhyankkar's role

Dream Warrior Pictures, the production company behind Suriya 45, officially announced Abhyankkar's involvement in a poster on Monday. The announcement also introduced cinematographer GK Vishnu, who is known for his work with Atlee, as part of the project. This will be Vishnu's first venture into a full-length Tamil film not directed by Atlee.

Abhyankkar's upcoming projects and 'Suriya 45' details

Apart from Suriya 45, Abhyankkar will also make his debut as a music director in Raghava Lawrence's Benz, which is a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. On the other hand, Suriya recently wrapped up Suriya 44, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The upcoming film will be his first collaboration with Balaji, who has previously directed films like Mookuthi Amman and Veetla Vishesham.