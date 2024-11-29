Summarize Simplifying... In short Director Shakun Batra is teaming up with Junglee Pictures for a unique comedy film, currently in the final stages of script revisions.

Next Article

By Isha Sharma 03:09 pm Nov 29, 202403:09 pm

What's the story Filmmaker Shakun Batra, who has directed films like Kapoor & Sons and Gehraiyaan, has reportedly joined hands with Junglee Pictures for his next, reported Pinkvilla. The new project will be a "genre-breaking comedy," promising a new cinematic experience to the audience. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla that when Batra was given the idea, he immediately agreed to develop and direct the film.

Script progress

Batra's collaboration and script development with Junglee Pictures

Batra and Junglee Pictures have been working closely on the script for this new film. The director has added his unique touch to the script, collaborating with writers Suprotim Sen Gupta and Kunal Aneja. "It's an exciting and new space for Shakun. They are in the final stages of revisions on the script before they start meeting actors," revealed a source. Junglee Pictures is known for films such as Badhaai Ho and Doctor G.

Concurrent project

Batra's ongoing project with Dharma Productions

Apart from his new venture, Batra is also co-producing a feature film with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The project is in the scripting stage and has been developed by Batra and Ayesha Devitre. "Even this one is an extremely exciting project...the script is expected to be locked in a fortnight, post which it proceeds to the casting stage," the source added.