'Scary Movie 6' to release in 2026
The sixth installment of the beloved Scary Movie franchise is officially in the works at Paramount Pictures, with a theatrical release planned for 2026. Marlon Wayans, one of the co-creators of the series, confirmed the news during an interview with BigBoyTV. He announced that Scary Movie 6 will go on floors next year and revealed his ambition to create a "classic."
Wayans brothers and Rick Alvarez to write and produce
The upcoming film is being penned and produced by the Wayans Brothers—Marlon, Shawn, and Keenen Ivory—and Rick Alvarez. The original Scary Movie series was a parody of popular slasher films like Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer. Keenen directed and co-wrote the first two films in the franchise, while Marlon and Shawn co-wrote them.
Miramax and Wayans Brothers excited about 'Scary Movie' reunion
Paramount Pictures will release Scary Movie 6 worldwide as part of their Miramax deal. Jonathan Glickman, the head of Miramax, expressed his excitement about reuniting with the Wayans Brothers for Scary Movie 6. He said, "We are thrilled to reunite Scary Movie with the Wayans brothers, the brilliant creators behind the beloved franchise." "The timing is perfect to bring back the series to the big screen."
'Scary Movie' franchise's past success and future prospects
The Scary Movie comedies have reportedly made over $896 million worldwide from five films. The first Scary Movie, which was released in 2000, was among the highest-grossing R-rated horror films of the time with a $42.5 million opening. It was the biggest opening for an R-rated horror movie and a Black director at the time.