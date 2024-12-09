Summarize Simplifying... In short "Crypto Man," the final film of the late Song Jae-rim, delves into the world of cryptocurrency and stock trading.

Song, known for his roles in K-dramas like "Moon Embracing the Sun," portrays a business whiz who creates a virtual currency.

The actor, who started his career in 2009 and gained fame in 2012, tragically passed away last month at 39.

'Crypto Man' to release in 2025

'Crypto Man': Song Jae-rim's last film gets a new title

By Tanvi Gupta 05:46 pm Dec 09, 202405:46 pm

What's the story Fans of late South Korean actor Song Jae-Rim are eagerly anticipating his last film, which was originally titled Collapse and then Death Business. The movie has now been renamed Crypto Man. The title of the movie was unveiled with a new poster. Per reports, Crypto Man is set to be released in theaters on January 15, 2025. However, the release date hasn't been officially announced.

Film's theme

'Crypto Man' delves into the world of cryptocurrency

Crypto Man is inspired by the real-life events of a cryptocurrency market crash. The film explores startup investments, day trading in stocks, and quick-money-making cryptocurrency schemes. In the movie, Song plays Yang Do-hyun, a self-proclaimed business genius who develops a virtual currency called MOMMY. Director Hyun Hae-ri—known for Nine Times Fired—has helmed this project. The film also stars An Woo-yeon, Min Sung-wook, So Hee-jung, and Cha Jung-won in pivotal roles.

Career overview

Song's career and untimely demise

Song, famous for his roles in multiple K-dramas such as Moon Embracing the Sun and Queen Woo, was discovered dead at his home in Seoul last month. He passed away aged 39. He started his acting career with the 2009 film Actresses and rose to fame after portraying a royal guard in the 2012 television hit Moon Embracing the Sun. He also appeared on the celebrity reality show We Got Married in 2014.