Summarize Simplifying... In short The WalkON Suit F1, a robotic exoskeleton, is designed to help people with severe paraplegia walk independently.

This wearable robot, which users can put on directly from their wheelchairs, matches the average walking speed of non-disabled people and can navigate daily obstacles.

It features advanced control and recognition systems, including an AI-driven board for neural network applications and a visual recognition system for obstacle detection.

It can be worn straight from a wheelchair

This robotic exoskeleton fits autonomously, lets wheelchair users walk independently

By Akash Pandey 04:21 pm Oct 26, 202404:21 pm

What's the story Scientists at Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) have developed a revolutionary wearable robot, dubbed WalkON Suit F1. The device has been specifically designed for people suffering from paraplegia. However, the most interesting part of this robot is its ability to come to the user on its own, enabling them to wear it straight from their wheelchairs without any help from others.

Technological advancement

WalkON Suit F1: A breakthrough in wearable robot technology

The WalkON Suit F1 is the latest avatar of a series of wearable robots that have been in the works since 2015. It is particularly aimed at helping people with severe paraplegia, those suffering from ASIA Impairment Scale - A (complete paralysis) grade injuries. This groundbreaking device is a major shift from other rehabilitation therapy and muscle strength assisting robots, currently offered nationally by Angel Robotics.

Progress report

Evolution and improvements of the WalkON Suit series

The first version of WalkON Suit came in 2016, but the subsequent models have improved a lot. The fourth version, released in 2020, matched the average walking speed of non-disabled people at 3.2km/h. It also showed an ability to navigate daily obstacles like narrow passages, doors, and stairs. However, all previous versions required assistance from others for donning - a challenge the new WalkON Suit F1 has successfully overcome.

Design features

Unique design and autonomous capabilities

The WalkON Suit F1 employs a frontal-docking method, allowing users to wear it straight from their wheelchairs. This unique design makes the robot walk and come to the user. It also boasts an active balance control system that keeps it from falling, even when the user pushes it. The exterior of WalkON Suit F1 was designed by Professor Hyunjoon Park of KAIST's Department of Industrial Design, merging elements of a humanoid and a wearable robot.

Performance upgrades

Enhanced functionality and domestic production of components

The balance control performance of the WalkON Suit F1 has been improved to let users use both hands while standing upright and take a few steps without a cane. All key components of the robot, from the motor and reducer to the motor driver and main circuit, have been domestically manufactured in partnership with Angel Robotics. The output density of motor and reducer modules has improved nearly twofold (based on power-to-weight ratio) over existing technology.

Tech specs

WalkON Suit F1 features advanced control and recognition systems

The motor driver's control performance in WalkON Suit F1 has improved nearly three times (in terms of response speed) over the best overseas technology. The device also features an embedded software technology for motor drivers, allowing stable implementation of advanced motion control algorithms without expensive higher-level controllers. A visual recognition system for obstacle detection and an AI-driven board for neural network applications have also been installed in this innovative wearable robot.