Sonam Bajwa joins Tiger Shroff in 'Baaghi 4'
Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa, who is making her full-fledged Bollywood debut with Housefull 5, has now signed another Hindi film. She will be seen opposite Tiger Shroff as the female lead in Baaghi 4, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. A source told Pinkvilla that Nadiadwala wanted "fresh casting" for the fourth installment of the action franchise and picked Bajwa to star alongside Shroff.
Take a look at the announcement here
'Baaghi 4' to feature unique pairing and heightened action
The source further revealed that Baaghi 4 will showcase the unique chemistry of Shroff and Bajwa in this action-packed thriller. "The fourth part of Baaghi franchise has a strong part for female lead as the action is laced with romance," the source said. The film, directed by A Harsha, aims to present Shroff and Bajwa in a new light.
'Baaghi 4' filming underway with Bajwa to join soon
The production of Baaghi 4 has already started in Mumbai, with Bajwa expected to join Shroff on set soon. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist, who will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. His first-look poster was released on Monday. "The dynamic and face-off of Dutt and Shroff will be among the major highlights of Baaghi 4," the source added.
'Baaghi 4' aims to bring new dimension to franchise
The source also shared that the aim with Baaghi 4 is to take the action sequences to a new level. "The idea is to bring a new dimension to the franchise and raise the scale of action at an unimaginable level," they said. The film, which is "raw, rustic, larger-than-life yet real," will see Shroff unleash his full potential against Dutt. Baaghi 4 will hit the big screens on September 5, 2025.