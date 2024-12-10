Summarize Simplifying... In short Payal Kapadia's film 'All We Imagine As Light' has been nominated for the Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language) category at the 82nd Golden Globes. Despite winning the Grand Prix at Cannes, it wasn't India's Oscar entry, losing out to Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies'.

The India-French co-production has also won the Best International Film by the New York Film Critics Circle and topped Sight & Sound Magazine's annual list of 50 best movies. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Payal Kapadia makes history with Golden Globe nominations

'It's a collective effort...': Payal Kapadia on Golden Globe nominations

By Isha Sharma 10:56 am Dec 10, 202410:56 am

What's the story Payal Kapadia's debut feature film, All We Imagine As Light, has bagged two nominations at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. The movie, featuring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam, is a female friendship drama. It has been nominated for Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language), while Kapadia has been nominated for Best Director (Motion Picture), reportedly becoming the first Indian director to achieve this feat. In a conversation with Mid-Day, Kapadia reacted to her triumph.

Director's reaction

'This is amazing news!': Kapadia on the historic nominations

Kapadia said, "This is amazing news! Many people worked so hard on this film and it's because of a collective effort that it has reached here. I'm very thankful to them." "The film is back in cinemas on Friday, so I hope that more people go to see it." When asked about being the first Indian filmmaker nominated for Best Director, she said, "Every milestone helps the film reach wider audiences. What more can a filmmaker hope for?"

Golden Globe competition

'All We Imagine As Light' to compete with international films

At the 82nd Golden Globes, slated for January 5, 2025, All We Imagine as Light will face off against Emilia Perez, I'm Still Here, The Girl with the Needle, The Seed of the Sacred Fig, and Vermiglio in the Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language) category. It won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival in May but wasn't chosen as India's Oscar entry. Instead, Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies was selected.

International acclaim

The film's journey to global recognition

All We Imagine As Light is an official India-French co-production between France's petit chaos and India's Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth. It has been awarded the Best International Film by the New York Film Critics Circle and won awards at the Gotham Awards. The Malayalam-Hindi feature was also hailed as the #1 film in Sight & Sound Magazine's annual list of 50 best movies of the year.