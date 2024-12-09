Summarize Simplifying... In short The 2025 Golden Globes nominations are out, with a diverse range of films and TV shows in the running. Notable nominees include Payal Kapadia, Zendaya, and Selena Gomez.

Golden Globes 2025: Payal Kapadia, Zendaya, Selena Gomez among nominees

By Isha Sharma 08:03 pm Dec 09, 202408:03 pm

What's the story The 2025 Golden Globe nominations were announced on Monday, paving the way for a much-anticipated awards season. Emilia Perez has received 10 nods, while The Bear earned five. Moreover, director Payal Kapadia scripted history by being nominated in the Best Director category for All We Imagine As Light, becoming the first Indian to achieve this feat! The awards will be announced on January 5.

Kapadia's competitors

Take a look at other Best Director nominees

Other nominees in Best Director (Motion Picture) are Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez, Sean Baker for Anora, Edward Berger for Conclave, Brady Corbet for The Brutalist, and Coralie Fargeat for The Substance. All We Imagine As Light also earned a nomination in the Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language category. It will compete with Emilia Pérez, The Girl with the Needle, I'm Still Here, The Seed of the Sacred Fig, and Vermiglio.

Nominee highlights

Best Film: 'Emilia Perez,' 'Wicked,' 'Conclave,' and 'Anora'

The films nominated for Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) are Anora, Challengers, Emilia Pérez, A Real Pain, The Substance, and Wicked. The drama category is equally competitive with heavyweights like The Brutalist, Conclave, Dune Part Two, A Complete Unknown, September 5, and Nickel Boys.

TV nominations

Television categories: 'Shogun,' 'Squid Game,' and 'Hacks' dominate

The television categories are also packed with the likes of FX's Shogun, Netflix's Squid Game, HBO's Hacks, and Hulu's Only Murders in the Building topping the nominations. Colin Farrell (The Penguin), Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer), Kevin Kline (Disclaimer), Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story), Ewan McGregor (A Gentleman in Moscow), and Andrew Scott (Ripley) are nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television category.

Nominee details

Eddie Redmayne, Gary Oldman are eyeing the awards too

In the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Drama category, Donald Glover (Mr. and Mrs. Smith), Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Eddie Redmayne (The Day of the Jackal), Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun), and Billy Bob Thornton (Landman) are nominated. For Best Original Score - Motion Picture, the nominated films are Conclave (Focus Features), The Brutalist (A24), The Wild Robot, Emilia Perez (Netflix), Challengers, and Dune: Part Two (Warner Bros.).

Best Actress nominees

Selena Gomez, Zendaya, Kristen Bell pick up nominations

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) nominees are Amy Adams for Nightbitch, Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Pérez, Mikey Madison for Anora, Demi Moore for The Substance, and Zendaya for Challengers. Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Selena Gomez (Only Murders...), Kathryn Hahn (Agatha...), and Jean Smart (Hacks) dominated the Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series (Comedy Or Musical) category.

Additional categories

Limited series and supporting role nominees unveiled

In the Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television category, Netflix's Baby Reindeer and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Apple TV+'s Disclaimer, HBO/Max's The Penguin and True Detective: Night Country are nominated. For Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television, Liza Colon-Zayas (The Bear), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Dakota Fanning (Ripley), Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer), Allison Janney (The Diplomat), Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country) are nominated.