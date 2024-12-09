Summarize Simplifying... In short The much-anticipated film 'Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2', starring Vikram and marking the Tamil debut of Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu, is nearing completion.

The film, produced by Riya Shibu's HR Pictures and featuring a GV Prakash Kumar soundtrack, is set to release on the Republic Day weekend, after being rescheduled to avoid clashing with Ajith's 'Vidaamuyarchi'.

Interestingly, the sequel is releasing before the yet-to-be-produced prequel. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Vikram's 'Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2' teaser promises raw action

By Tanvi Gupta 06:46 pm Dec 09, 202406:46 pm

What's the story The teaser for Chiyaan Vikram's upcoming film Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 has been unveiled, giving us a glimpse of what is being touted as a "raw action drama." Directed by SU Arun Kumar, who previously helmed Chittha, the film will release in January 2025. The nearly two-minute-long teaser gives us a peek into an intriguing rural action drama with SJ Suryah as a corrupt cop hell-bent on taking Vikram's character down.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the announcement post here

Cast details

'Part 2' marks Venjaramoodu's Tamil debut

The film also stars Dushara Vijayan and marks the Tamil cinema debut of Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu. The producers have clarified that the title "Part 2" indicates that this film is a sequel. Funded by Riya Shibu's HR Pictures, which has previously produced films like Mumbaikar and Thugs, Veera Dheera Sooran, boasts of a GV Prakash Kumar soundtrack and Theni Eswar's cinematography.

Film anticipation

The prequel has yet to begin production

Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 is one of the most awaited films, marking Vikram and director Kumar's first union. The shooting of this two-part film is almost complete, with the sequel planned to be released first, followed by a prequel. Originally scheduled for Pongal 2025, the release date was pushed to avoid a clash with Ajith's Vidaamuyarchi and is now reportedly eyeing the Republic Day weekend.