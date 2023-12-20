Moto G 5G (2024)'s design revealed in leaked renders

Technology 2 min read

Moto G 5G (2024)'s design revealed in leaked renders

By Sanjana Shankar 07:28 pm Dec 20, 2023

The smartphone will offer a 6.5-inch display. Representative image

Motorola's upcoming Moto G 5G (2024) smartphone's design and display have been leaked in new renders, as shared by MySmartPrice and tipster OnLeaks. This new model, which will succeed the Moto G 5G (2023), is set to feature a 6.5-inch display with a center-mounted punch-hole cutout for the front camera. The design appears familiar to its predecessor but with a modernized camera island.

Dual rear camera setup

Moto G 5G (2024) will sport a dual rear camera setup and an oblong LED flash. The camera island's design blends into the back panel, touching the edges. The camera island elevates slightly similar to OPPO Reno 8 series. In comparison, the 2023 model has a rectangular unit with rounded corners. The bezels around the display will be thin, with a slightly thicker chin at the bottom. The back panel will get a matte finish and feature Moto's batwing-like logo.

Power button will also serve as fingerprint reader

The power and volume buttons on Moto G 5G (2024) will be present on the right edge, with the SIM tray on the left. The power button is expected to double as a fingerprint scanner. The bottom will include a 3.5mm audio jack, mic, USB Type-C port, and speaker grille, while a single mic will be on top. OnLeaks states that the Moto G 5G (2024) will measure 164.4x74.9x8.2mm.