By Isha Sharma 10:41 am Dec 10, 2024

What's the story Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has finally confirmed that he will be a part of Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film, Ramayana. Speaking at the SCREEN event at KC College in Mumbai, Deol said he was excited about the project. He called the film a "long project" and likened its making to Hollywood blockbusters such as Avatar and Planet of the Apes. Notably, reports suggest that he'll play Hanuman, though Deol hasn't yet confirmed this.

'Ramayana' aims for realistic visual effects, says Deol

Deol stressed that Tiwari's Ramayana would aim for a realistic visual appeal. He said, "You will also get to see the special effects that will make you believe that it has very genuinely happened rather than making one feel that these are special effects." "The writer and director are very clear about the way it has to be and how the characters should be presented." "It's going to be great and I'm sure that everybody will love it."

'Ramayana' to be released in 2 parts

Producer Namit Malhotra had announced last month that Ramayana will be released in two parts. The first installment will hit the screens in 2026, followed by the second part in 2027. The film boasts of an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Kapoor also spoke about the film for the first time recently, saying, "I am so humbled to essay Ram's role. It's a dream for me."