After multiple delays, Vikram's 'Thangalaan' finally arrives on Netflix
The much-awaited film Thangalaan, featuring Vikram, has finally dropped on Netflix. The film was released in theaters on August 15 and was expected to drop on the OTT platform sooner, but it kept getting pushed. It can be streamed in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. However, there's no word yet on when a Hindi version will be available.
'Thangalaan' received mixed reviews but Vikram's performance was praised
Despite getting mixed reviews during its theatrical release, Thangalaan has been praised for Vikram's gripping performance. The film also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, and Pasupathy in pivotal roles. Directed by Pa Ranjith and produced jointly by Studio Green and Neelam Productions, the film's narrative is also enriched by GV Prakash Kumar's evocative musical score.
Why the role was extremely tough for Vikram
Earlier, Vikram had said, "I've played many unique roles in films like Anniyan and Pithamagan, but Thangalaan is a standout." "This is the most difficult film of my career. We encountered numerous challenges in every scene, including injuries during the shoot." "The real challenge was portraying characters from the British colonial era and indigenous tribes—people we didn't fully understand. We had to embody them, not just act like them. It felt like we were transported back a century."