After several postponements, Vikram's film 'Thangalaan' has made its way to Netflix, earning acclaim for his compelling acting.

The movie, set in the British colonial era, was a challenging project for Vikram, who had to portray characters from indigenous tribes, a task he described as the toughest of his career.

The film's appeal is further enhanced by GV Prakash Kumar's stirring music.

'Thangalaan' is streaming on Netflix

After multiple delays, Vikram's 'Thangalaan' finally arrives on Netflix

By Isha Sharma 10:39 am Dec 10, 2024

What's the story The much-awaited film Thangalaan, featuring Vikram, has finally dropped on Netflix. The film was released in theaters on August 15 and was expected to drop on the OTT platform sooner, but it kept getting pushed. It can be streamed in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. However, there's no word yet on when a Hindi version will be available.

Critical reception

'Thangalaan' received mixed reviews but Vikram's performance was praised

Despite getting mixed reviews during its theatrical release, Thangalaan has been praised for Vikram's gripping performance. The film also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, and Pasupathy in pivotal roles. Directed by Pa Ranjith and produced jointly by Studio Green and Neelam Productions, the film's narrative is also enriched by GV Prakash Kumar's evocative musical score.

Vikram's statement

Why the role was extremely tough for Vikram

Earlier, Vikram had said, "I've played many unique roles in films like Anniyan and Pithamagan, but Thangalaan is a standout." "This is the most difficult film of my career. We encountered numerous challenges in every scene, including injuries during the shoot." "The real challenge was portraying characters from the British colonial era and indigenous tribes—people we didn't fully understand. We had to embody them, not just act like them. It felt like we were transported back a century."