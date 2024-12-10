Summarize Simplifying... In short Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, claims her Instagram was hacked after it appeared she liked a post alleging Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs raped a 13-year-old girl in 2000.

Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, dismissed the allegations as a "blackmail attempt", urging for a criminal complaint and expressing concern for his family.

Meanwhile, Diddy is detained on separate charges, with a trial set for May 5. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Tina Knowles's account liked Jay-Z rape post

Beyoncé's mom liked Jay-Z's rape post? She claims Instagram 'hacked'

By Tanvi Gupta 10:15 am Dec 10, 202410:15 am

What's the story Tina Knowles, the mother of global icon Beyoncé, has alleged that her social media accounts were recently hacked. The claim came after a verified Instagram account in her name "liked" an ABC 7 Chicago post detailing recent allegations of raping a minor against her son-in-law, Jay-Z. Knowles later shared a screenshot of a note on Instagram saying, "I was hacked! As you all know, I do not play about my family."

Family defense

Knowles defended her family amid the controversy

In her post, Knowles added, "So if you see something uncharacteristic of me. Just know that it is not me!" She captioned the post with a plea and a biblical reference: "Please stop playing with me!!!! 'No weapon formed against my family shall prosper.'" To note, the Instagram post liked by Knowles's account featured an image of Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs with the headline: "Breaking News: Jay-Z, Diddy Named in Lawsuit Alleging Rape of Girl, 13, (sic)."

Allegations dismissed

Jay-Z dismissed allegations as 'blackmail attempt'

Jay-Z (55) whose real name is Shawn Carter, has recently been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl along with Combs. The incident allegedly transpired in 2000. The allegations were made in an amended complaint filed on Sunday (December 8). A woman identified only as Jane Doe alleged that Jay-Z and Combs raped her at an afterparty for the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000. Jay-Z has dismissed these allegations as a "blackmail attempt."

Statement released

Musician urged for criminal complaint over 'heinous' allegations

Jay-Z, who married Beyoncé in 2008, released a statement addressing the allegations. He said, "These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away." "You have made a terrible error in judgment thinking that all 'celebrities' are the same," he added.

Family impact

Jay-Z expressed concern for his family amid allegations

Jay-Z also seemed worried for his family after these allegations. "My wife and I will have to sit our children down...and explain the cruelty and greed of young people," he added. The rapper shares daughter Blue Ivy (12), and twins Rumi and Sir (7) with Beyoncé. Meanwhile, Diddy is currently held in a detention center following his arrest on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting individuals for prostitution. His trial is scheduled for May 5.