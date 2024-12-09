Summarize Simplifying... In short Jay-Z has vehemently denied allegations of raping a minor, accusing the plaintiff's lawyer, Tony Buzbee, of attempting to exploit celebrities for personal gain.

Jay-Z, Diddy named in civil lawsuit for rape

Jay-Z accused of raping a 13-year-old in 2000 with Diddy

By Tanvi Gupta 10:24 am Dec 09, 2024

What's the story American rapper Shawn Carter, better known as Jay-Z, and music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs have been named in a civil lawsuit for the rape of a minor in 2000, reported NBC. The suit was originally filed against Combs (55) in October but was amended on Sunday to include Carter's (55) name as well. The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, claims the assault took place at an MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) afterparty she attended.

Assault details

Alleged assault details: Jane Doe was 'disoriented' after consuming drink

The lawsuit claims that after being dropped off at the award show without a ticket, the then-13-year-old Doe approached different limousine drivers to get in. One driver claimed to work for Combs and invited her to an afterparty; she was subsequently taken to a white house where she signed an NDA. She was given a drink that made her feel disoriented. Later, Combs and Carter raped her, while an unnamed female celebrity watched. The alleged victim is seeking unspecified damages.

Counterclaim

Jay-Z refuted allegations, accused lawyer of 'blackmail'

In response to the allegations, Carter has publicly denied the claims and accused Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee of attempting to "blackmail" him into a settlement. "You have made a terrible error in judgment thinking that all 'celebrities' are the same. I'm not from your moral world," Carter reportedly wrote. He added, "We don't play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain."

Defense stance

'Whoever would commit such a crime against a minor...'

The 24-time Grammy winner added the "allegations are so heinous in nature" that Doe should "file a criminal complaint, not a civil one." "Whoever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?" he said. "These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case." Jay-Z also added, "Only your (Bubzee) network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me."

Lawyer's response

Buzbee remains defiant amid accusations of intimidation

Meanwhile, Combs's lawyers have called the lawsuit a "recent extortion" attempt by Buzbee. They said it "exposes his barrage of lawsuits against Combs" and called it a "shameless publicity stunt, designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them, just as lies have been spread about Combs." Despite the counterclaims, Buzbee remains resolute in his quest for justice for his client. On Sunday, Bubzee asserted that he won't be "bullied or intimidated."

Trial

Meanwhile, Combs's trial is scheduled for May 5

Meanwhile, Combs is currently held in a detention center following his arrest on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting individuals for prostitution. His third bail request was recently denied, with prosecutors citing concerns that he posed a significant threat to victims. The rapper has pleaded not guilty, and his trial is scheduled for May 5. Combs is also the subject of multiple lawsuits alleging rape, drugging, and sexual abuse by both men and women—all of which he has denied.