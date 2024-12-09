Summarize Simplifying... In short Ranbir Kapoor has confirmed his role as Ram in the upcoming two-part film series 'Ramayana', with the first part set to release in 2026 and the second in 2027.

The film, aiming to showcase Indian culture, also stars Pallavi as Sita, Dubey as Lakshman, and Kannada superstar Yash as Ravan.

The film, aiming to showcase Indian culture, also stars Pallavi as Sita, Dubey as Lakshman, and Kannada superstar Yash as Ravan.

Kapoor is also working on another project, 'Love & War', alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

'Ramayana' will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari

'A dream for me': Ranbir finally confirms leading 'Ramayana'

By Isha Sharma 10:05 am Dec 09, 202410:05 am

What's the story Ranbir Kapoor has finally revealed a few details about Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana while recently attending the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. He thanked the makers for choosing him to play Lord Ram and praised producer Namit Malhotra for his dedication to this ambitious project. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Lara Dutta, and Ravi Dubey, among others.

Actor's statement

'Humbled to essay Ram's role': Kapoor on 'Ramayana'

Kapoor said, "I am currently working on Ramayana, which is the greatest story around." "My childhood friend Namit Malhotra, somebody who is so passionately making this... has got the best of all the artistes, all the creative people, the crew." "I am so humbled to essay Ram's role. It's a dream for me." He also revealed that shooting for Part 1 of this two-part series is done and the filming for part two will begin soon.

Cultural representation

'Ramayana' to showcase Indian culture, says Kapoor

Kapoor further elaborated on what the film would contain, saying it would cover a lot of Indian culture. He said, "It's a film that has everything. It teaches what Indian culture is about — family dynamics and husband-wife dynamics." Earlier in November, Malhotra had taken to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his excitement about the project, saying he aimed to present an authentic and visually stunning adaptation of Ramayana.

Cast and schedule

'Ramayana' cast and release dates revealed

The film has an ensemble cast, including Pallavi as Sita, Dubey as Lakshman, and Kannada superstar Yash as Ravan. The first part of Ramayana will reportedly release in 2026, while the second part will hit theaters in 2027. Apart from Ramayana, Kapoor is also working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.