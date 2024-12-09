Summarize Simplifying... In short The fourth installment of the popular Baaghi franchise, 'Baaghi 4', is set to hit the screens on September 5, 2025.

What's the story Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt has officially joined the cast of Sajid Nadiadwala's highly anticipated film, Baaghi 4. On Monday, the makers unveiled an intense, blood-soaked first-look poster featuring Dutt in a fierce and commanding avatar. The poster shows him seated on a throne, his clothes drenched in blood, cradling a lifeless woman in his arms. His expression radiates fury, perfectly encapsulating the tagline "Every Aashiq Is A Villain."

Baaghi 4 is a Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production and will be released on September 5, 2025. It is directed by A Harsha, known for films such as Vedha and Jai Maruthi 800. Other films in the Baaghi franchise include Baaghi (2016), Baaghi 2 (2018), and Baaghi 3 (2020). With Dutt joining the cast, fans are already looking forward to this new chapter in the Baaghi saga.

Earlier, reports suggested that Nadiadwala is eager to bring a new actor to pair opposite Shroff in Baaghi 4. In the previous films, Shroff starred opposite Shraddha Kapoor in Parts 1 and 3 and Disha Patani in Part 2. This casting decision comes as Nadiadwala juggles between two other projects: AR Murugadoss's Sikandar with Salman Khan and an action thriller with Shahid Kapoor, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.