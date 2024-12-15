'Masti 4': Riteish-Vivek-Aftab's comedy film goes on floors
The shooting of Masti 4, the newest addition to the hit comedy franchise, has begun. Actor Aftab Shivdasani took to social media to share behind-the-scenes photos from the set, with co-star Riteish Deshmukh and veteran actor Jeetendra, who graced the muhurat pooja. The film also stars Vivek Oberoi and is expected to release next year.
Oberoi shared a video message for 'Masti 4' team
Though he missed the film's official launch, Oberoi made his presence felt by sharing a funny video of director Milap Zaveri and Deshmukh. In the caption, he wrote, "#Masti4 is now officially a love story the bromance begins! 20 years of madness since the first one! Sorry, I couldn't make it for the launch boys @milapzaveri @riteishd @aftabshivdasani will see you at the shoot super soon! #Masti."
'Masti 4' is produced under Maruti International and Waveband Productions
Masti 4 is being produced by Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria under their banner Maruti International, along with A Jhunjhunwala and SK Ahluwalia of Waveband Productions. The Masti franchise, which started in 2004, has already spawned two sequels: Grand Masti (2013) and Great Grand Masti (2016). While the three male leads- Oberoi, Shivdasani, and Deshmukh- have remained the same, the female cast has changed every time.