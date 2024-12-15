Summarize Simplifying... In short The comedy film 'Masti 4', featuring Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani, has begun production.

'Masti 4': Riteish-Vivek-Aftab's comedy film goes on floors

What's the story The shooting of Masti 4, the newest addition to the hit comedy franchise, has begun. Actor Aftab Shivdasani took to social media to share behind-the-scenes photos from the set, with co-star Riteish Deshmukh and veteran actor Jeetendra, who graced the muhurat pooja. The film also stars Vivek Oberoi and is expected to release next year.

Oberoi shared a video message for 'Masti 4' team

Though he missed the film's official launch, Oberoi made his presence felt by sharing a funny video of director Milap Zaveri and Deshmukh. In the caption, he wrote, "#Masti4 is now officially a love story the bromance begins! 20 years of madness since the first one! Sorry, I couldn't make it for the launch boys @milapzaveri @riteishd @aftabshivdasani will see you at the shoot super soon! #Masti."

'Masti 4' is produced under Maruti International and Waveband Productions

Masti 4 is being produced by Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria under their banner Maruti International, along with A Jhunjhunwala and SK Ahluwalia of Waveband Productions. The Masti franchise, which started in 2004, has already spawned two sequels: Grand Masti (2013) and Great Grand Masti (2016). While the three male leads- Oberoi, Shivdasani, and Deshmukh- have remained the same, the female cast has changed every time.