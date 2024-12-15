Rajesh Kumar rejected 'TMKOC' and 'Bhabi Ji...'

Why 'Sarabhai...' actor Rajesh Kumar rejected 'TMKOC' and 'Bhabi Ji...'

By Isha Sharma 04:28 pm Dec 15, 202404:28 pm

What's the story Rajesh Kumar, a household name in the Indian television industry, recently revealed that he had to turn down offers from two popular shows due to prior commitments. Speaking to News24, the actor, who has also made a successful transition to OTT and films over his 25-year-long career, revealed that he was offered Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but had to decline.

Prior commitments

Kumar had to prioritize 'Baa Bahoo Aur Baby' over 'TMKOC'

Kumar explained, "There were two big shows which were offered to me and one of them was Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. But I could not do it because I was already committed to Baa Bahoo Aur Baby." "There is no regret of not doing that show but a positive aspect is that I was able to do many characters in films and OTT because I was not committed to a show."

Another refusal

Kumar's commitment to 'Neeli Chhatri Wale' led to another rejection

A similar case happened with Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. "I had already signed up for a show called Neeli Chhatri Wale and was offered Bhabhi Ji two days later," Kumar revealed. Despite the show's decade-long success, he has no regrets about his decision. "There is not even an ounce of negative feelings or guilt in me."

Career progression

Kumar's recent projects and future plans

On the work front, Kumar has been a part of many successful projects lately. He played Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan in SonyLIV's web series Freedom At Midnight. He also featured in the Bollywood films Rautu Ka Raaz and Binny And Family.